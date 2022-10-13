St. Lawrence Health receives $10M to create electronic records system

GOUVERNEUR, New York (WWNY) - St. Lawrence Health System is receiving $10 million from the U.S. Department of Agriculture to create a county-wide electronic health record system.

Three other area hospitals – Claxton-Hepburn Medical Center in Ogdensburg, Carthage Area Hospital, and River Hospital in Alexandria Bay – will receive hundreds of thousands to make up for money they lost during the COVID-119 pandemic.

The money is part of $110 million in rural development grants awarded to more than 200 health care institutions nationwide.

Gouverneur Hospital will take the lead for St. Lawrence Health in developing the county-wide system. The idea, a USDA release says, is to create a comprehensive record system for all hospitals, clinics, and services in the local area.

St. Lawrence Health also operates Canton-Potsdam and Massena hospitals.

Carthage and River hospitals will each receive more than $770,000. Claxton-Hepburn was awarded more than $850,000.

