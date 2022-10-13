St. Lawrence Health receives $10M to create electronic records system

Area hospitals received millions of dollars in grants from the federal government.
Area hospitals received millions of dollars in grants from the federal government.
By 7 News Staff
Published: Oct. 13, 2022 at 10:39 AM EDT|Updated: 36 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

GOUVERNEUR, New York (WWNY) - St. Lawrence Health System is receiving $10 million from the U.S. Department of Agriculture to create a county-wide electronic health record system.

Three other area hospitals – Claxton-Hepburn Medical Center in Ogdensburg, Carthage Area Hospital, and River Hospital in Alexandria Bay – will receive hundreds of thousands to make up for money they lost during the COVID-119 pandemic.

The money is part of $110 million in rural development grants awarded to more than 200 health care institutions nationwide.

Gouverneur Hospital will take the lead for St. Lawrence Health in developing the county-wide system. The idea, a USDA release says, is to create a comprehensive record system for all hospitals, clinics, and services in the local area.

St. Lawrence Health also operates Canton-Potsdam and Massena hospitals.

Carthage and River hospitals will each receive more than $770,000. Claxton-Hepburn was awarded more than $850,000.

Copyright 2022 WWNY. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Construction is underway on a truck stop in the town of Pamelia that local officials say will...
Love’s truck stop work underway; site to include McDonald’s, Godfather’s Pizza
Police lights
St. Lawrence County man charged in connection with stolen vehicle
St. Lawrence County Sheriff
2 accused of having 8 pounds of pot
Handcuffs, money
Police: man faked son’s death to get donations
Fire scene at 950 Bagdad Road
Firefighters battle blaze at Potsdam home, garage

Latest News

Sing Fling: An A Cappella Invitational
Northern Blend Chorus concert this weekend
JCC to host criminal justice conference
JCC to host state criminal justice conference
Officials are needed for area high school basketball games. There's a training session coming up.
Help wanted: Basketball referees
Norwood-Norfolk and OFA faced off in girls' soccer Wednesday.
Highlights & scores: High school soccer & girls’ tennis