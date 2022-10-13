Traffic advisory: Watertown’s Arcade Street

WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) - The part of Arcade Street adjacent to Lachenauer Plaza will be closed to Traffic Thursday. Some work could continue into Friday.

That closes the street between Arsenal and Court streets.

It’s because of continuing work on Watertown’s downtown streetscape project.

Arsenal Street traffic can’t use the Arcade to get to Court Street. Drivers will have to go around Public Square.

Court Street and the section of Arcade between Stone and Arsenal streets will remain open.

