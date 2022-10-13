Verna Mae Wilson, 93, of Canton

By Submitted by funeral home
Published: Oct. 13, 2022 at 3:38 PM EDT|Updated: 13 minutes ago
Verna Mae Wilson, 93, of Canton passed away in her home on Wednesday, October 12, 2022.
CANTON, New York (WWNY) - Verna Mae Wilson, 93, of Canton passed away in her home on Wednesday, October 12, 2022. She died suddenly of heart failure but was in the company of family.

Verna was born on January 15, 1929, in Massena, New York to Ross and Ruby O’Shaughnessy. She was the third of six children (Ansel, Clinton, Verna, Velma, Elizabeth, and Betty). She was raised on Long Sault Island and rowed a skiff across the St. Lawrence River to attend school in Massena. She worked in various restaurants as a waitress and was for many years the main cook at McCarthy’s restaurant in Canton.

Verna was married to Charles Smith. They had six children: Robert, Larry, Linda, Sherry, Steve, and Ben. Verna was married to Henry Wilson until Henry’s death in 2010. They had one son, Ross. She loved word puzzles, sitting on the porch and watching the animals. Most of all Verna loved her family and enjoyed spending time with her children, grandchildren, and great grandchildren. Verna had a reputation as a hard worker from milking cows to putting on roofs to being the eternal caring and loving mother to her family.

Verna is survived by her sister Liz Rayburn, her children: Robert and Nancy Smith, Larry Smith, Linda and Terry Parow, Sherry and Joseph Jacowitz, Steve and Monica Smith, Ben Smith and Michelle Lasher, and Ross and Tammy Wilson; Stepdaughter Arlene and Fred Mitchell. Her grandchildren: Karina, Troy, Conner, Nicki, Bobby, Stacy, Terry, John, Dawn, David, Nathan, Paul, Daniel, Joey, Don, Tracy, Michael, Kristy, Chastity, Nicole, Tatiana, and Ryan. And many great grandchildren.

Calling hours for Verna will be held on Friday, October 14, 2022, from 6:00 pm to 8:00 pm at the O’Leary Funeral Home, 5821 US Highway 11, Canton, NY 13617. A funeral service will be held the following day, Saturday, at 11:00 am at the funeral home with her son in law, Rev. Joe Jacowitz, officiating. Burial will follow the service in the Crary Mills Cemetery.

Memories and condolences may be shared online at www.olearyfuneralservice.com. Flower arrangements for Verna Wilson are under the care of the O’Leary Funeral Service of Canton.

