YMCA leaving Sackets Harbor location next month

SACKETS HARBOR, New York (WWNY) - The YMCA announced Thursday that its facility in Sackets Harbor is closing on November 1. Officials said the Pike Road location will become a private youth training facility.

The Y said the building owner has leased the facility to IHC Sports Academy which will use the health club to train athletes enrolled at Immaculate Heart Central School.

The YMCA will offer all Sackets Harbor Y members access to all Watertown Family YMCA locations.

“The Y has enjoyed our time in Sackets Harbor. We look forward to continuing to see our Sackets members in Watertown and will continue to support this wonderful community with runs and programs like the Hatter Hustle Family Fun Run coming up on November 19th at 9 am,” said YMCA CEO Denise Young in a news release.

“Young athletes training in the facility take it back to its roots when it was a training facility for young soldiers and ensures that the facility continues to serve its purpose,” said Allister Heydon of IHC Sports Academy in a prepared statement. “The sports academy is pleased to be a part of the Sackets community and to give these young people quality-of-life and quality training in beautiful Sackets Harbor.”

The Sackets Harbor YMCA’s last day of operation will be on November 1.

The Sackets location opened in March 2017.

