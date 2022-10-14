Alexander A. Arduine, 90, of Ogdensburg

By Submitted by funeral home
Published: Oct. 14, 2022 at 5:06 PM EDT|Updated: 30 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn
Mr. Arduine, 90, passed away Thursday October 13, 2022, at his home, under the care of St....
Mr. Arduine, 90, passed away Thursday October 13, 2022, at his home, under the care of St. Lawrence Valley Hospice surrounded by his loving family and best friend, Paul Richards.(Source: Funeral Home)

WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) - A graveside service for Alexander A. Arduine, age 90, will be held on Friday, October 21, 2022 at 10:00AM at St. Mary’s Cemeter with Rev. James Shurtleff officiating. Arrangements are under the care and direction of Frary Funeral Home, Ogdensburg. Mr. Arduine, 90, passed away Thursday October 13, 2022, at his home, under the care of St. Lawrence Valley Hospice surrounded by his loving family and best friend, Paul Richards.

Alex is survived by his wife of 41 years, Kathleen C. Arduine of Ogdensburg, NY. His children, three sons, Nick who preceded him in death, Timothy and Scott. His three daughters, Lorraine, Maureen and Valerie. His grandchildren, great grandchildren, several nephews and nieces and cousins.

He was pre-deceased by his parents, three brothers and eight sisters.

Alex was born on June 11,1932, in Ogdensburg, NY, the son of the late Sante “Alex” and Mary Elizabeth (Petrilli) Arduine. He attended St. Mary’s Academy and Ogdensburg Free Academy. He enlisted in the United States Air Force in 1952 and served during the Korean Conflict and was honorably discharged in 1959. Alexander married Elaine Sweeney on July 2, 1995, at Notre Dame Church in Ogdensburg, NY, which later ended in divorce. He later married Kathleen Carney on November 28, 1981, at Notre Dame Church with Reverend John Demo officiating.

Alex was employed by St. Lawrence Psychiatric Center in Ogdensburg, first as an Aide and later as a carpenter/roofer, he worked there until his retirement. He enjoyed visiting with his neighbors and Gracie the boxer and visiting his Amish friends and taking lollipops to the Amish kids. In his free time, Alex enjoyed making wine and distributing his wine to friends and neighbors, gardening and working in his woodshop.

Donations may be made in Alex’s memory to Hospice of St. Lawrence Valley, 6805 US-11, Potsdam, NY 13676.

Online condolences may be made at www.fraryfuneralhomes.com.

Copyright 2022 WWNY. All rights reserved.

Obituaries

According to Social Security Administration there will be an 8.7 percent increase the second...
Social Security recipients to see a bump in their benefits
A donor says Stevens texted him this photo allegedly showing his son's cremated remains.
‘It’s disgusting’: donors speak out about dad accused of faking son’s death for money
Tonight on Blast from the Past, we go back 19 years to 2003, when a Sackets Harbor couple won...
Blast from the Past: Winning big in Sackets Harbor
Under New York’s new gun regulations that took effect over the summer, firearms are effectively...
Businesses post signs, welcoming guns in their stores

Obituaries

A flash flood at the Flashback Brewery in the City of Watertown.
Flash flood at Flashback Brewery causes heavy amounts of damage
North Country students got a look inside local manufacturers Friday.
Manufacturing Day teaches Lyme students about different trades
Knowing what to do in case of an emergency is important, and that was the for kids at St....
Brasher Falls students learn about fire safety on First Responder Friday
Patricia A. Fanning, 79, Watertown, passed away Wednesday, October 12th, 2022 at the Samaritan...
Patricia A. Fanning, 79, of Watertown
Candles
Service Notice: Carole Norton Dingman
Gerald Piche’ of North Lawrence passed away on Thursday October 13, 2022 in the comfort of his...
Gerald Piche, of North Lawrence