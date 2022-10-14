Alexander A. Arduine, 90, of Ogdensburg

Mr. Arduine, 90, passed away Thursday October 13, 2022, at his home, under the care of St. Lawrence Valley Hospice surrounded by his loving family and best friend, Paul Richards. (Source: Funeral Home)

WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) - A graveside service for Alexander A. Arduine, age 90, will be held on Friday, October 21, 2022 at 10:00AM at St. Mary’s Cemeter with Rev. James Shurtleff officiating. Arrangements are under the care and direction of Frary Funeral Home, Ogdensburg. Mr. Arduine, 90, passed away Thursday October 13, 2022, at his home, under the care of St. Lawrence Valley Hospice surrounded by his loving family and best friend, Paul Richards.

Alex is survived by his wife of 41 years, Kathleen C. Arduine of Ogdensburg, NY. His children, three sons, Nick who preceded him in death, Timothy and Scott. His three daughters, Lorraine, Maureen and Valerie. His grandchildren, great grandchildren, several nephews and nieces and cousins.

He was pre-deceased by his parents, three brothers and eight sisters.

Alex was born on June 11,1932, in Ogdensburg, NY, the son of the late Sante “Alex” and Mary Elizabeth (Petrilli) Arduine. He attended St. Mary’s Academy and Ogdensburg Free Academy. He enlisted in the United States Air Force in 1952 and served during the Korean Conflict and was honorably discharged in 1959. Alexander married Elaine Sweeney on July 2, 1995, at Notre Dame Church in Ogdensburg, NY, which later ended in divorce. He later married Kathleen Carney on November 28, 1981, at Notre Dame Church with Reverend John Demo officiating.

Alex was employed by St. Lawrence Psychiatric Center in Ogdensburg, first as an Aide and later as a carpenter/roofer, he worked there until his retirement. He enjoyed visiting with his neighbors and Gracie the boxer and visiting his Amish friends and taking lollipops to the Amish kids. In his free time, Alex enjoyed making wine and distributing his wine to friends and neighbors, gardening and working in his woodshop.

Donations may be made in Alex’s memory to Hospice of St. Lawrence Valley, 6805 US-11, Potsdam, NY 13676.

