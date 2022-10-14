Athlete of the Week: Justice McIntyre

By Mel Busler
Published: Oct. 14, 2022 at 6:34 PM EDT|Updated: 42 minutes ago
OGDENSBURG, New York (WWNY) - This week, we honor a football player from Ogdensburg who’s a contributor on both offense and defense. His all around play earning him this week’s title.

Justice McIntyre of Ogdensburg Free Academy is a talented running back who has put together quite a season so far.

Among his high games, 235 total yards, 3 rushing touchdowns and an interception return for a touchdown in a win over Canton, and 220 yards rushing with 4 touchdowns in a victory over Malone.

He’s averaging about 13 yards a carry and is a key kick returner. Justice has recorded 5 interceptions so far this season on defense. He’s also an outstanding basketball player and is making his mark on OFA sports.

Justice is the 7 News - Watertown Savings Bank North Country Athlete of the Week for October 14, 2022.

You can hear from him and see him in action in Mel Busler’s report in the video above.

