Brasher Falls students learn about fire safety on First Responder Friday

BRASHER FALLS, New York (WWNY) - Knowing what to do in case of an emergency is important, and that was the for kids at St. Lawrence Central Elementary School in Brasher Falls as Fire Prevention Week wrapped up with First Responder Friday.

Firefighters, EMTs and State Troopers were there with hands-on displays to teach students about safety.

“We’ve been doing Fire Prevention Week for about- This will be our fifth year. We did have a loss in our school district about five years ago this winter, where we lost three students, and we’ve been trying to do this to honor that family and remember them and just make sure that fire safety is on our minds all the time and educate our kids,” said Kindergarten teacher Molly Brouillette.

Throughout the day, students learned the importance of fire prevention. They even got a chance to go through a fire simulation.

That involves the fire department filling up a building with fake smoke and teaching kids to stay low to avoid flames.

One fire captain says days like this are important so kids know what to do if ever there was a fire at home.

“We want to have our kids prepared for any catastrophic event that could happen in a home. We want them to be prepared and have a way out if they had a fire in their house,” said Brasher Falls / Winthrop Fire Department Captain T.J. Goodrich.

A day of fire trucks and safety lessons so that kids can be prepared if they ever come across a situation in which they need to stop, drop, and roll.

