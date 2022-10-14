Brasher Falls students learn about fire safety on First Responder Friday

Knowing what to do in case of an emergency is important, and that was the for kids at St....
Knowing what to do in case of an emergency is important, and that was the for kids at St. Lawrence Central Elementary School in Brasher Falls as Fire Prevention Week wrapped up with First Responder Friday.(wwny)
By Sean Brynda
Published: Oct. 14, 2022 at 3:26 PM EDT|Updated: 29 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BRASHER FALLS, New York (WWNY) - Knowing what to do in case of an emergency is important, and that was the for kids at St. Lawrence Central Elementary School in Brasher Falls as Fire Prevention Week wrapped up with First Responder Friday.

Firefighters, EMTs and State Troopers were there with hands-on displays to teach students about safety.

“We’ve been doing Fire Prevention Week for about- This will be our fifth year. We did have a loss in our school district about five years ago this winter, where we lost three students, and we’ve been trying to do this to honor that family and remember them and just make sure that fire safety is on our minds all the time and educate our kids,” said Kindergarten teacher Molly Brouillette.

Throughout the day, students learned the importance of fire prevention. They even got a chance to go through a fire simulation.

That involves the fire department filling up a building with fake smoke and teaching kids to stay low to avoid flames.

One fire captain says days like this are important so kids know what to do if ever there was a fire at home.

“We want to have our kids prepared for any catastrophic event that could happen in a home. We want them to be prepared and have a way out if they had a fire in their house,” said Brasher Falls / Winthrop Fire Department Captain T.J. Goodrich.

A day of fire trucks and safety lessons so that kids can be prepared if they ever come across a situation in which they need to stop, drop, and roll.

Copyright 2022 WWNY. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Construction is underway on a truck stop in the town of Pamelia that local officials say will...
Love’s truck stop work underway; site to include McDonald’s, Godfather’s Pizza
St. Lawrence County Sheriff
2 accused of having 8 pounds of pot
Police lights
St. Lawrence County man charged in connection with stolen vehicle
Watertown Golf Club
Source: Proposal would have city own Watertown Golf Club, end litigation
This is the resting place of the woman whose ghost, some say, became known as Tug Hill Annie.
In search of the legend of Tug Hill Annie

Latest News

North Country students got a look inside local manufacturers Friday.
Manufacturing Day teaches Lyme students about different trades
Halloween Costume Swap
Cooperative Extension to host Halloween costume swap
Ken Mix stays on
Halloween Costume Swap
Halloween Costume Swap