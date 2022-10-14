Businesses post signs, welcoming guns in their stores

By Chad Charette
Published: Oct. 14, 2022 at 4:25 PM EDT
WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) - Under New York’s new gun regulations that took effect over the summer, firearms are effectively banned at private businesses unless clearly marked by a sign.

At Big Apple Music in Watertown, it’s hard to miss the sign that owner Bobby Ferris put up.

“So the sign that we posted out there is to be compliant for the governor’s new CCIA Improvement Act. We put that there so that people who normally carried into our store know that they still can without being arrested,” said Ferris.

Ferris says he’s been opposed to the regulations since their introduction, believing they punish law abiding citizens.

“To me, it was a silly law and will do no good. Now what it’s doing is people see a sign and they think everybody in that store is now carrying a weapon and that’s not the case,” said Ferris.

Ferris has the sign for now, but ultimately he aims for it to come down.

Recently, Jefferson County Legislators, including Ferris himself, passed legislation formally protesting the state’s gun laws.

“The goal is to roll the law back period. The entire law,” said Ferris.

Ferris isn’t the only business owner to put up a sign. Jeff Shannon at KDM Customs has had his up for a few weeks now. He’s even printing out more for anyone that wants them.

“I just believe the government is trying to take away everybody’s rights. One way we can do it as a business owner is to protect the Second Amendment right by allowing people that are legally carrying to still carry on the premises,” said Shannon.

Shannon says about a dozen businesses have already picked up signs from him and he expects more in the future.

