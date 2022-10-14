Climate protesters throw tomato soup on Van Gogh’s ‘Sunflowers’ painting

Handout photo issued by Just Stop Oil of two protesters who have thrown tinned soup at Vincent...
Handout photo issued by Just Stop Oil of two protesters who have thrown tinned soup at Vincent Van Gogh's famous 1888 work Sunflowers at the National Gallery in London, Friday Oct. 14, 2022. The group Just Stop Oil, which wants the British government to halt new oil and gas projects, said activists dumped two cans of Heinz tomato soup over the oil painting on Friday. London’s Metropolitan Police said officers arrested two people on suspicion of criminal damage and aggravated trespass.(Just Stop Oil | Just Stop Oil via AP)
By The Associated Press
Published: Oct. 14, 2022 at 12:15 PM EDT|Updated: 6 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LONDON (AP) — Climate protesters threw soup over Vincent van Gogh’s “Sunflowers” in London’s National Gallery on Friday to protest fossil fuel extraction, but caused no discernible damage to the glass-covered painting.

The group Just Stop Oil, which wants the British government to halt new oil and gas projects, said activists dumped two cans of tomato soup over the oil painting, one of the Dutch artist’s most iconic works. The two protesters also glued themselves to the gallery wall.

Handout photo issued by Just Stop Oil of two protesters who have thrown tinned soup at Vincent...
Handout photo issued by Just Stop Oil of two protesters who have thrown tinned soup at Vincent Van Gogh's famous 1888 work Sunflowers at the National Gallery in London, Friday Oct. 14, 2022. The group Just Stop Oil, which wants the British government to halt new oil and gas projects, said activists dumped two cans of Heinz tomato soup over the oil painting on Friday. London’s Metropolitan Police said officers arrested two people on suspicion of criminal damage and aggravated trespass.(Just Stop Oil | Just Stop Oil via AP)

The soup splashed across the glass covering the painting and its gilded frame. The gallery said “there is some minor damage to the frame but the painting is unharmed.” The work is one of several versions of “Sunflowers” that Van Gogh painted in the late 1880s.

London’s Metropolitan Police said officers arrested two people on suspicion of criminal damage and aggravated trespass.

“Specialist officers have now un-glued them and they have been taken into custody to a central London police station,” the force said in a statement.

Just Stop Oil has drawn attention, and criticism, for targeting artworks in museums. In July, Just Stop Oil activists glued themselves to the frame of Leonardo da Vinci’s “The Last Supper” at London’s Royal Academy of Arts, and to John Constable’s “The Hay Wain” in the National Gallery.

Activists have also blocked bridges and intersections across London during two weeks of protests.

The wave of demonstrations comes as the British government opens a new licensing round for North Sea oil and gas exploration, despite criticism from environmentalists and scientists who say the move undermines the country’s commitment to fighting climate change.

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Construction is underway on a truck stop in the town of Pamelia that local officials say will...
Love’s truck stop work underway; site to include McDonald’s, Godfather’s Pizza
St. Lawrence County Sheriff
2 accused of having 8 pounds of pot
Police lights
St. Lawrence County man charged in connection with stolen vehicle
Watertown Golf Club
Source: Proposal would have city own Watertown Golf Club, end litigation
This is the resting place of the woman whose ghost, some say, became known as Tug Hill Annie.
In search of the legend of Tug Hill Annie

Latest News

Former Illinois House Speaker Michael Madigan is pictured in this photo from Feb. 27, 2018.
AT&T Illinois to pay $23M to settle federal probe
President Joe Biden discusses infrastructure during a stop in California on Thursday.
Biden pushing lower prescription drug costs in midterm press
A man walks past a display of destroyed Russian military vehicles during the Defender of...
Putin: Call-up of Russian reservists to finish in 2 weeks
Police allege a woman killed and dismembered her landlord over an eviction notice.
Woman allegedly dismembered landlord over eviction notice, prosecutor says