Clue at Central New York Playhouse

Through October 22 - Syracuse
Clue through October 22
Clue through October 22(CNY Playhouse)
By Craig Thornton
Published: Oct. 14, 2022 at 3:28 PM EDT|Updated: 28 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY)

Based on the iconic 1985 Paramount movie which was inspired by the classic Hasbro board game, Clue is a hilarious farce-meets-murder mystery. The tale begins at a remote mansion, where six mysterious guests assemble for an unusual dinner party where murder and blackmail are on the menu. When their host turns up dead, they all become suspects.

Led by Wadsworth – the butler, Miss Scarlett, Professor Plum, Mrs. White, Mr. Green, Mrs. Peacock and Colonel Mustard race to find the killer as the body count stacks up. Clue is the comedy whodunit that will leave both cult-fans and newcomers in stitches as they try to figure out…WHO did it, WHERE, and with WHAT!

Venue and Ticket Information click here

Copyright 2022 WWNY. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Construction is underway on a truck stop in the town of Pamelia that local officials say will...
Love’s truck stop work underway; site to include McDonald’s, Godfather’s Pizza
St. Lawrence County Sheriff
2 accused of having 8 pounds of pot
Police lights
St. Lawrence County man charged in connection with stolen vehicle
Watertown Golf Club
Source: Proposal would have city own Watertown Golf Club, end litigation
This is the resting place of the woman whose ghost, some say, became known as Tug Hill Annie.
In search of the legend of Tug Hill Annie

Latest News

North Country students got a look inside local manufacturers Friday.
Manufacturing Day teaches Lyme students about different trades
Knowing what to do in case of an emergency is important, and that was the for kids at St....
Brasher Falls students learn about fire safety on First Responder Friday
Halloween Costume Swap
Cooperative Extension to host Halloween costume swap
Ken Mix stays on