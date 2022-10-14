Cooperative Extension to host Halloween costume swap

WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) - If you have any gently used children’s Halloween costumes you don’t need anymore, Cornell Cooperative Extension of Jefferson County has a way to put them to good use.

CCE’s April Bennett told us about an upcoming Halloween costume swap. Watch the video for her interview on 7 News At Noon.

The swap is from 6 to 8 p.m. Wednesday, October 19, at Cornell Cooperative Extension at 203 North Hamilton Street in Watertown.

The costumes should be free of rips or stains.

Besides the swap, there will be a snack demonstration, crafts, and safety tips.

Find out more at ccejefferson.org/events or call 315-788-8450.

