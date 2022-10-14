Deadline extended in Watertown school superintendent search

WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) - The Watertown City School District has extended the timeline in its search for a new superintendent.

In a release, the board of education announced it was extending the application deadline to November 28.

The previous superintendent, Patti LaBarr, retired at the end of August.

“We are committed to finding a great leader for the district, and to bringing the strongest possible group of finalists to the community, staff, and students for consideration and feedback before we hire the district’s next leader,” the school board said in the release.

Anyone interested in applying can go to watertowncsd.org.

