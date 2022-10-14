Flash flood at Flashback Brewery causes heavy amounts of damage

WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) - A flash flood at the Flashback Brewery in the City of Watertown.

The brewery’s owner posted a video to Facebook Thursday evening. Water could be seen pouring through tiles, damaging several. Several spots in the bar, dining area, and stage also have fallen and are destroyed.

It comes after Flashback Brewing Company had been closed for more than a week due to construction being done to the building’s roof.

The business owner’s said that they began to see water make it’s way into the building since the roof construction began.

They say now the building is likely to be condemned, and they are working frantically to get out as much of their property and equipment as possible.

The building was purchased earlier this year by GSG 1309 State LLC.

Copyright 2022 WWNY. All rights reserved.