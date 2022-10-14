Gerald Piche’ of North Lawrence passed away on Thursday October 13, 2022 in the comfort of his family’s home. (Source: Funeral Home)

NORTH LAWRENCE, New York (WWNY) - Gerald Piche’ of North Lawrence passed away on Thursday October 13, 2022 in the comfort of his family’s home.

Arrangements are entrusted to Hammill Funeral Home in Winthrop.

Gerald was born in Chrysler Ontario on November 28, 1931 to Levi and Irene Clevell Piche’. He worked on the family farm until he went to work for the Seaway as a diesel mechanic in 1951.

On November 24, 1951, he married Gilberte Quesnel in Chrysler Ontario.

In 1961 Gerald moved his family to Lawrenceville, NY to operate a dairy farm. He later retired from farming and worked repairing cars for resale.

Gerald loved learning about and caring for bees and eventually retired from the car repair business and went into beekeeping.

He was also an avid fisherman and hunter.

Gerald is survived by his two sisters Sr. Anita Piche’ and Giselle Legault of Chrysler Ont. and his four children Serge (Cathy) Piche’ of Lisbon, Suzanne (Richard) La May of Floral City Florida, Danielle (Roy) Sparks Cape Spear NB, Canada, and Angèle (Randy) LePage Massena, NY.

He is also survived by five grandchildren, a granddaughter predeceased him, and two great grandchildren.

His wife Gilberte predeceased him in April 2013.

He was a communicant of the former St. Lawrence Church in North Lawrence and St. Patrick Church in Brasher Falls.

In keeping with Gerald’s wishes there will be no public calling hours. His Funeral and Memorial Service will be held on Thursday October 20th at 11:00 AM at St. Patrick Church in Brasher Falls with a luncheon to follow at the Lawrenceville Fire Hall.

Flowers are respectfully declined and in lieu of flowers donations may be made to Hospice.

Memories and condolences can be shared with his family at www.hammillfh.com

