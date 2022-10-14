Highlights & scores: Plenty of action on the pitch

(WWNY) - Both boys and girls’ soccer were on the local sports schedule Thursday night.

In boys’ Frontier League soccer under the lights in Adams, the South Jefferson Spartans hosted Lowville.

Less than three minutes in, the Spartans get on the board when Steven Wood goes top shelf for the tally, making it 1-0 South Jeff.

With a little over five minutes left in the half, Lowville ties it. Trey Smith sticks home the header off the corner kick, knotting the score at 1.

Twenty-three seconds later, the Spartans go back on top when James King sticks home the loose ball in front. It’s 2-1 Spartans.

South Jeff goes on to beat Lowville by a final score of 3-2.

Lady Golden Knights hosted South Lewis in girls’ Frontier League soccer from Copenhagen.

A little over three minutes in Copenhagen strikes when Maddy Cheek rifles a blast between the pipes from point-blank range. The Lady Golden Knights are on top 1-0.

Later in the half it’s Aubree Smykla with the shot that slips through the goalie’s hands and it’s 2-0 Copenhagen.

Copenhagen goes on to blank South Lewis 3-0.

In Carthage, it was another girls’ Frontier League contest as the Lady Comets hosted Lowville.

First half: the Lady Red Raiders take the lead via a penalty kick. Carli Freeman dents the back of the net and Lowville is in front 1-0.

Lowville went on to blank Carthage 1-0.

Thursday’s local scores

Girls’ high school soccer

Lyme 4, LaFargeville 0

Copenhagen 3, South Lewis 0

Lowville 1, Carthage 0

Indian River 2. Massena 0

Parishville-Hopkinton 2, Brushton-Moira 1

Colton-Pierrepont 4, Madrid-Waddington 2

St. Regis Falls 4, Tupper Lake 3

OFA, Malone – postponed

Chateaugay 1, St. Lawrence Central 0

Boy’s high school soccer

South Jefferson 3, Lowville 2

Lisbon 5, Edwards-Knox 0

Morristown, Harrisville – postponed

Norwood-Norfolk, Heuvelton – postponed

Men’s college hockey

Providence 5, Clarkson 2

Women’s college hockey

Clarkson 5, Syracuse 2

Girls’ high school swimming

Potsdam 90, OFA 76

High school volleyball

Malone 3, Brushton-Moira 0

Chateaugay 3, Massena 0

Salmon River 3, Tupper Lake 0

