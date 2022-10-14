Manufacturing Day teaches Lyme students about different trades

North Country students got a look inside local manufacturers Friday.
By 7 News Staff
Published: Oct. 14, 2022 at 3:44 PM EDT|Updated: 12 minutes ago
WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) - North Country students got a look inside local manufacturers Friday.

Manufacturing Day is traditionally held on the first Friday of October and encourages manufacturers to open their doors to the public.

At Metalcraft Marine Inc. in Jefferson County Industrial Park, they did just that.

About a dozen students from Lyme Central School were given a taste of various trades, observing workers as they built boats.

Kyle Copeland, who led the demonstrations, says the experience brought back memories.

“Kinda cool. I actually remember being those kids during Industry Day. We did it at BOCES back when I was at school. I remember listening to all the old hats talk, and thinking ‘Man, I really want to do that.’ I just hope I inspire them to pay attention in school and forward their education,” said Copeland, Fabrication Supervisor at Metalcraft Marine Inc.

Friday’s event was partially coordinated by Jefferson County’s Local Development Corporation. According to Organization head Dave Zembiec, the LDC wanted to highlight trades as a possible career path.

