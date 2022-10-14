Mix to stay on as Watertown city manager

Watertown city manager Ken Mix has decided not to renew his contract, which expires at the end of the year.(WWNY)
By 7 News Staff
Published: Oct. 14, 2022 at 10:42 AM EDT|Updated: 42 minutes ago
WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) - Watertown city manager Ken Mix has decided to stay on the job.

Citing tensions among city council members, Mix announced on October 4 that he wasn’t renewing his contract when it ended on December 31.

He confirmed his decision to stay to 7 News Friday morning.

“The city council has been very sincere in terms of wanting me to stay, and willing to listen to my concerns, and address those,” he said. “They said they are going to do that, so I think it’s a good opportunity to move on. We have so much going on in the city now, I would like to continue working on them.”

City council members scrambled to try to persuade Mix to stay, culminating in a meeting this week during which they decided unanimously that they wanted him to stay and came up with changes in the way material from council members would be presented to him. Council members have not specified what changes they plan to make.

Since Mix’s announcement, Mayor Jeff Smith has blamed council member Cliff Olney for micromanaging the city manager. Olney said on Tuesday that he would change his approach.

Mix came out of retirement in January 2020 to become interim city manager. He took the job permanently later that year and helped guide the city through the coronavirus pandemic.

He says says his contract typically runs for two years, but specifics will likely be discussed during a closed session at Monday’s city council meeting.

