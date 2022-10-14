Patricia A. Fanning, 79, of Watertown

Patricia A. Fanning, 79, Watertown, passed away Wednesday, October 12th, 2022 at the Samaritan Medical Center. (Source: Funeral Home)

WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) - Patricia A. Fanning, 79, Watertown, passed away Wednesday, October 12th, 2022 at the Samaritan Medical Center.

A 9:15 am prayer service will be held Wednesday, October 19th at the Reed & Benoit Funeral Home followed by a 10 am funeral mass at Holy Family Church with Rev. John Demo officiating. Burial will follow in the Glenwood Cemetery. Calling hours are Tuesday, October 18th from 4 pm – 7 pm at the Reed & Benoit Funeral Home.

She is survived by her daughter and son-in-law, Christine and Scott Parks, Watertown; two grandchildren Tyler Parks, Syracuse and Erin Parks, Harrisville; two sisters Jean Dammers, Bradenton, FL and Corinne (Pat) Campanella, Rochester; nieces and nephews.

A Federal government employee for 35 years, she began her career as a secretary at the airbase in Newburgh, NY later moving to Hancock Air Force base in Syracuse, NY to be close to family. In the early 1970, she was promoted to Personnel Staffing Specialist at the then Camp Drum, NY.

In her drive to always be her best, she decided to get her four-year college degree. Even though it took her 10 years to get, it was a proud moment for both her and her daughter to graduate together in May of 1989.

When the government began to consolidate offices, her position was moved to the Office of Personnel Management in Syracuse, NY. In 1993, she was named Federal Woman of the Year among the agencies in the Syracuse, NY area. She retired in 1995 to become a full-time Grandmother.

Not being able to sit still, she began volunteering at the Sisters of St. Joseph. This led into a permanent position as their Office Manager.

Very devoted to her faith, she was an active member of Holy Family, Blessed Sacrament Parish. She was a lector, Eucharistic Minister, served on the parish council and the evangelization committee. She was also Commissioned Lay Minister for the Diocese of Ogdensburg, and a Lay Associate of the Sisters of St Joseph.

Pat was also very active in the group Business and Professional Woman’s club now known as Central New York Chapter – New York Woman, Inc. Since 1975, she held various positions at the local and state level and was given the distinction of Woman of the Year in 1995 and Member of the year in 2006.

Full of adventure, her love of travel took her to many places around the world with her best friends Pat and Lynn. Her compassion for others, huge heart and sense of humor will be greatly missed.

Patricia was a volunteer at Community Action Planning Council of Jeff. County, The Urban Mission, and a lifetime member of the Girl Scouts of America. Her hobbies were amateur astronomer, all things Star Trek, philatelist and flower gardening.

Memorial contributions may be made to the Sisters of St Josephs or Holy Family Church.

