Service Notice: Carole Norton Dingman

By Submitted by funeral home
Published: Oct. 14, 2022 at 2:22 PM EDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) - For friends and family that will be attending the memorial service for Carole Norton Dingman, the service will be held Saturday, October 22, 2022, at the First Presbyterian Church in Chaumont, NY at 2pm, followed by a reception at The Copley House/ Lyme Community Center. Please park at the church, on the street or in the Post Office parking lot. Online condolences may be made to www.dlcalarco.com

Copyright 2022 WWNY. All rights reserved.

Obituaries

North Country students got a look inside local manufacturers Friday.
Manufacturing Day teaches Lyme students about different trades
Knowing what to do in case of an emergency is important, and that was the for kids at St....
Brasher Falls students learn about fire safety on First Responder Friday
Patricia A. Fanning, 79, Watertown, passed away Wednesday, October 12th, 2022 at the Samaritan...
Patricia A. Fanning, 79, of Watertown
Gerald Piche’ of North Lawrence passed away on Thursday October 13, 2022 in the comfort of his...
Gerald Piche, of North Lawrence

Obituaries

Candles
Mary A. Byerly, 70, of Gouverneur
Marlene Marie Denecia, of Rockledge Florida, formerly of Gouverneur and Florence, South...
Marlene Marie Denecia, 83, formerly of Gouverneur
Halloween Costume Swap
Cooperative Extension to host Halloween costume swap
Ken Mix stays on
Halloween Costume Swap
Halloween Costume Swap
Watertown High School
Deadline extended in Watertown school superintendent search