Service Notice: Carole Norton Dingman

WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) - For friends and family that will be attending the memorial service for Carole Norton Dingman, the service will be held Saturday, October 22, 2022, at the First Presbyterian Church in Chaumont, NY at 2pm, followed by a reception at The Copley House/ Lyme Community Center. Please park at the church, on the street or in the Post Office parking lot. Online condolences may be made to www.dlcalarco.com

