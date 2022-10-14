Social Security recipients to see a bump in their benefits

WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) - New Yorkers on Social Security can expect a significant bump in their checks soon.

The 8.7% jump is the largest cost of living adjustment increase to Social Security benefits in over 40 years.

The announcement was made Thursday by the Social Security Administration.

The annual cost of living adjustment aims to prevent inflation from eating away at the purchasing power of Social Security benefits.

Inflation rose to 8.2% in September.

”For New Yorkers, what that’s going to look like on average is about $139 extra every month in your pocket. You know does it fix inflation, no. Is it going to give you some relief, absolutely. So it really is good news,” said Cristina Martin Firvida, Vice President of Government Affairs at AARP.

The increase goes into effect in January.

