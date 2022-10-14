Sunny & mild today

Friday AM weather
By Beth Hall
Published: Oct. 14, 2022 at 6:17 AM EDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) - A few lingering rain showers will quickly push off, leaving us with plenty of sunshine.

Temperatures that started in the 40s will reach the 50s by late morning. Highs will be right around 60 degrees.

The night will be cool, but not cold. Lows will be in the mid-40s.

The weekend is looking very nice.

Saturday will be mostly sunny with a 30% chance of afternoon showers. Highs will be in the mid-60s.

It will be partly sunny with a 20% chance of rain on Sunday. Highs will be in the upper 50s.

Rain is likely Monday. Highs will be in the low 50s.

There’s a chance of rain Tuesday, Wednesday, and Thursday with highs in the mid- to upper 40s all three days.

Because of overnight lows in the 30s, there’s a chance some snow could mix with rain early in the morning and late at night.

