Today is last day to register to vote in general election

(WWNY) - Today (Friday) is the last day to register to vote in the November 8 election.

Applications must be postmarked no later than October 14 and received by a local board of elections by October 19.

You can also register in person at a board of elections, which in the north country are in Watertown, Canton, and Lowville,

People can register anytime, but after Friday it will be too late to vote in November.

You can find out more and download an application at elections.ny.gov. You can also look up to see if you are registered.

Early voting is from October 29 to November 6.

