TV Dinner: Bacon “Nana” Noodle Dish

WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) - Not only is this dish simple to make, but it’s good comfort food that’s perfect for a cool fall day.

His fiancé prepared it for him when they first got together and now they have it every month or so.

You can cook the bacon and the pasta ahead of time so it can go together very quickly. You can also pump it up with things like mushrooms and peppers.

You can also use diced tomatoes instead of the stewed and egg noodles instead of the bowties.

The chef tops it with a dollop of cottage cheese and fresh herbs from his garden.

Bacon “Nana” Noodle Dish

(a la amatriciana)

- 2 tablespoons olive oil

- 2 tablespoons butter

- 1 medium onion, diced

- 2 cloves garlic, minced

- 1 pound cooked, diced bacon

- 1 cup chicken broth

- 2 14-ounce cans stewed tomatoes

- 1 pound cooked bowtie pasta

- 1 teaspoon crushed red pepper

- Shredded parmesan cheese for garnish

Heat oil and butter in a four-quart Dutch oven on medium heat. Add onion, garlic, and bacon and cook until the onion begins to wilt. Add broth and tomatoes and simmer 4-5 minutes. Add pasta and crushed red pepper and stir to combine.

Season with salt and pepper and serve with shredded parmesan.

