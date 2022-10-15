Allen David Edward Jock, 81, of Massena

Allen David Edward Jock, 81, of 16 Francis Street, unexpectedly passed away on Wednesday, October 12, 2022 at the Canton-Potsdam Hospital. (Source: Funeral Home)

MASSENA, New York (WWNY) - Allen David Edward Jock, 81, of 16 Francis Street, unexpectedly passed away on Wednesday, October 12, 2022 at the Canton-Potsdam Hospital.

Allen was born on March 15, 1941 in Smiths Falls, Ontario, son of the late Jake and Annie E. (Skidders) Jock. A marriage to Rosalyn Johnson ended in divorce.

Allen belonged to the Mohawk Nation Longhouse and was a self-employed laborer, and enjoyed working on native crafts.

He is survived by his son, Allen Jock of Syracuse; and his eight grandchildren, Desirae, Danielle, Derek, Dina, Leanna, Alex, Nodin and Logan.

In addition to his parents, Allen was predeceased by his daughter, Wanda Jock; siblings Eileen Sawatis and Francis Jock; and his niece Angie.

Arrangements are under the care and direction of the Donaldson Funeral Home, Massena, where friends may call Thursday 1-3:00 PM. There will be no funeral services.

