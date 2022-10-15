Clarkson University inaugurates school’s 17th president

Clarkson University's 17th president Marc Christensen
Clarkson University's 17th president Marc Christensen(wwny)
By 7 News Staff
Published: Oct. 15, 2022 at 5:25 PM EDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
POTSDAM, New York (WWNY) - Marc Christensen was inaugurated as the 17th president of Clarkson University Saturday.

In an address before more than 650 people, Christensen paid tribute to the 16 presidents who came before him as well as expressing his appreciation for his family for their love and support over the years.

He is succeeding Dr. Anthony Collins, who stepped down as Clarkson’s president after 19 years of leadership.

Clarkson officials said Christensen is a widely published expert in photonics research that focuses on using light to transmit, process, and sense information.

To conclude his speech, Christensen said “Today, it is clear Clarkson Matters. And going forward, Clarkson will matter. We’ve set our cornerstone, now let’s get to building Clarkson’s future.”

