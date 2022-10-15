Fire destroys a Deer River home

Flames engulfed a home near West Carthage Friday evening.
Flames engulfed a home near West Carthage Friday evening.(wwny)
By Ashley Seybolt and Garrett Domblewski
Published: Oct. 14, 2022 at 9:32 PM EDT|Updated: 55 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TOWN OF DENMARK, New York (WWNY) - Flames engulfed a home near West Carthage Friday evening.

Multiple departments were called to a house at the corner of State Route 26 and Roberts Road around 6:30 PM.

The West Carthage Fire Chief says no one was home at the time.

He says intense flames burned on both the first and second floors when crews arrived.

“We had good response by all departments and things have went very well. Rural setting is a little bit of trouble for water supply, but we got that quickly taken care of and we’ve got a good tanker shuttle going,” said West Carthage Fire Chief Peter Crump.

The house is a total loss.

Copyright 2022 WWNY. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Construction is underway on a truck stop in the town of Pamelia that local officials say will...
Love’s truck stop work underway; site to include McDonald’s, Godfather’s Pizza
St. Lawrence County Sheriff
2 accused of having 8 pounds of pot
Police lights
St. Lawrence County man charged in connection with stolen vehicle
Watertown Golf Club
Source: Proposal would have city own Watertown Golf Club, end litigation
A scene from "A Nightmare on Elm Street," the brainchild of former Clarkson University...
‘Nightmare,’ ‘Halloween’ creators have north country roots

Latest News

‘It’s disgusting’: donors speak out about dad accused of faking son’s death for money
‘It’s disgusting’: donors speak out about dad accused of faking son’s death for money
Brasher Falls students learn about fire safety on First Responder Friday
Social Security recipients to see a bump in their benefits
Businesses post signs, welcoming guns in their stores