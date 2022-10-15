Fire destroys a Deer River home

TOWN OF DENMARK, New York (WWNY) - Flames engulfed a home near West Carthage Friday evening.

Multiple departments were called to a house at the corner of State Route 26 and Roberts Road around 6:30 PM.

The West Carthage Fire Chief says no one was home at the time.

He says intense flames burned on both the first and second floors when crews arrived.

“We had good response by all departments and things have went very well. Rural setting is a little bit of trouble for water supply, but we got that quickly taken care of and we’ve got a good tanker shuttle going,” said West Carthage Fire Chief Peter Crump.

The house is a total loss.

