Friday Sports: Indian River Football remains undefeated, beats Camden

By Buddy Forbes and Rob Krone
Published: Oct. 15, 2022 at 5:22 PM EDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

PHILADELPHIA, New York (WWNY) - It’s another Football Friday Night around the North Country.

We start with Section 3 Football from Philadelphia as a battle of 2 unbeatens was held as Indian River hosted Camden.

Indian River marches downfield on it’s opening possession as Kane Lynch goes in from 24 yards out: 8-0 Warriors.

Back comes Camden on their opening possession as Conner Dean dives in from a yard out: Blue Devils down 8-7.

End of the 1st, the Warriors expand on their lead as Dylan Riley plows in from 10 yards out to make it 16-7 Indian River after 1 quarter.

The Warriors go on to beat Camden 46-28.

In Section 3 Football in Adams, the South Jeff Spartans entertained CVA.

In the 1st quarter, CVA jumps in front as Landon LaFountain takes it in from 15 yards out: CVA in front 6-0.

CVA expands on its lead. It’s LaFountain again, this time from 19 yards out: 12-0 CVA.

The South Jeff defense was trying to keep the Spartans close as Adam Pooler comes up with the fumble recovery, but South Jeff falls to CVA 41-8.

In Section 3 football from Dexter, General Brown met Holland Patent.

The Lions take the early lead when Kaleb Natali scores from 6 yards out: 7-0 Lions.

In the 2nd quarter, the Lions add to their lead when Aiden McManaman takes it in for a 9 yard run: 14-0 General Brown.

It’s McManaman again on the quarterback keeper: 21-0 Lions.

General Brown beats Holland Patent 48-6.

SU Coach Dino Babers was in attendance as Carthage traveled to Fayetteville Manlius.

Zach Stevens rips off a 21 yard touchdown run to put Carthage up 7-0.

George LaCombe answers with a 42 yard touchdown run as Fayetteville Manlius goes on to beat Carthage 35-25.

In NAC football, OFA hosted Gouverneur.

The Wildcats strike first on Vincent Thomas’ 10 yard touchdown run: 7-0 Gouverneur.

The Blue Devils answer. It’s Andrew Loffler with the 15 yard run to paydirt.

Shea Polniak then hits Alex Worden on the 2 point conversion: 8-7 OFA.

The Blue Devils beat Gouverneur 16-14, ending the Wildcats 7 year NAC regular season win streak.

In NAC Girls’ Swimming, undefeated Canton visited St. Lawrence Central.

Canton’s 12-year, 124-meet win-streak on the line was on the line.

For the Larries, Erin Lantry won the 200 and 100 free, Ella Bellinger won the 200 free, Berkleigh Bordeleau won the 100 backstroke. St. Lawrence won the 200 and 400 free relays.

For Canton, Alexis Stuntz captured the 100 individual medley and the 500 free, Kaitlyn Redfern won 100 fly and 100 breast stroke. Canton won the 200 relay, 200 medley.

In the 400 free relay, St. Lawrence needed first- and third-place finishes to spoil Canton’s 124-meet NAC win streak, and got it for a 47-47 tie. Canton still undefeated in 125-straight meets.

Copyright 2022 WWNY. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Construction is underway on a truck stop in the town of Pamelia that local officials say will...
Love’s truck stop work underway; site to include McDonald’s, Godfather’s Pizza
A scene from "A Nightmare on Elm Street," the brainchild of former Clarkson University...
‘Nightmare,’ ‘Halloween’ creators have north country roots
A donor says Stevens texted him this photo allegedly showing his son's cremated remains.
‘It’s disgusting’: donors speak out about dad accused of faking son’s death for money
Under New York’s new gun regulations that took effect over the summer, firearms are effectively...
Businesses post signs, welcoming guns in their stores
A flash flood at the Flashback Brewery in the City of Watertown.
Flash flood at Flashback Brewery causes heavy amounts of damage

Latest News

Punkin’ Chuckin’, everybody’s favorite, is back in action.
Punkin’ Chuckin’ returns with a record crowd
A “Save Our Second Amendment” rally in Gouverneur brought dozens to the North Country,...
Stefanik, other North Country representatives rally for 2nd Amendment rights
Dog owners and their 4 legged companions made strides through the park for the 7th annual...
Paws for Potter brings pups to the park for a cause
Clarkson University's 17th president Marc Christensen
Clarkson University inaugurates school’s 17th president