Friday Sports: Indian River Football remains undefeated, beats Camden

PHILADELPHIA, New York (WWNY) - It’s another Football Friday Night around the North Country.

We start with Section 3 Football from Philadelphia as a battle of 2 unbeatens was held as Indian River hosted Camden.

Indian River marches downfield on it’s opening possession as Kane Lynch goes in from 24 yards out: 8-0 Warriors.

Back comes Camden on their opening possession as Conner Dean dives in from a yard out: Blue Devils down 8-7.

End of the 1st, the Warriors expand on their lead as Dylan Riley plows in from 10 yards out to make it 16-7 Indian River after 1 quarter.

The Warriors go on to beat Camden 46-28.

In Section 3 Football in Adams, the South Jeff Spartans entertained CVA.

In the 1st quarter, CVA jumps in front as Landon LaFountain takes it in from 15 yards out: CVA in front 6-0.

CVA expands on its lead. It’s LaFountain again, this time from 19 yards out: 12-0 CVA.

The South Jeff defense was trying to keep the Spartans close as Adam Pooler comes up with the fumble recovery, but South Jeff falls to CVA 41-8.

In Section 3 football from Dexter, General Brown met Holland Patent.

The Lions take the early lead when Kaleb Natali scores from 6 yards out: 7-0 Lions.

In the 2nd quarter, the Lions add to their lead when Aiden McManaman takes it in for a 9 yard run: 14-0 General Brown.

It’s McManaman again on the quarterback keeper: 21-0 Lions.

General Brown beats Holland Patent 48-6.

SU Coach Dino Babers was in attendance as Carthage traveled to Fayetteville Manlius.

Zach Stevens rips off a 21 yard touchdown run to put Carthage up 7-0.

George LaCombe answers with a 42 yard touchdown run as Fayetteville Manlius goes on to beat Carthage 35-25.

In NAC football, OFA hosted Gouverneur.

The Wildcats strike first on Vincent Thomas’ 10 yard touchdown run: 7-0 Gouverneur.

The Blue Devils answer. It’s Andrew Loffler with the 15 yard run to paydirt.

Shea Polniak then hits Alex Worden on the 2 point conversion: 8-7 OFA.

The Blue Devils beat Gouverneur 16-14, ending the Wildcats 7 year NAC regular season win streak.

In NAC Girls’ Swimming, undefeated Canton visited St. Lawrence Central.

Canton’s 12-year, 124-meet win-streak on the line was on the line.

For the Larries, Erin Lantry won the 200 and 100 free, Ella Bellinger won the 200 free, Berkleigh Bordeleau won the 100 backstroke. St. Lawrence won the 200 and 400 free relays.

For Canton, Alexis Stuntz captured the 100 individual medley and the 500 free, Kaitlyn Redfern won 100 fly and 100 breast stroke. Canton won the 200 relay, 200 medley.

In the 400 free relay, St. Lawrence needed first- and third-place finishes to spoil Canton’s 124-meet NAC win streak, and got it for a 47-47 tie. Canton still undefeated in 125-straight meets.

