Michael K. McNally, 78, of Morristown and Hammond

Michael K. McNally, age 78 a longtime resident of Morristown and most recently of Hammond passed away on Thursday October 13, 2022 at his home surrounded by his loving family. (Source: Funeral Home)

HAMMOND, New York (WWNY) - Michael K. McNally, age 78 a longtime resident of Morristown and most recently of Hammond passed away on Thursday October 13, 2022 at his home surrounded by his loving family.

Surviving are his wife Elizabeth “Liz” McNally of Hammond; five daughters Jeannie McNally & her companion Dan McQueer of Hammond, Kim (Chris) Andrews of Elbridge, NY, Patty (Brian) Charlton of Brier Hill, NY, Mandy (Adam) St. Pierre of Cohoes, NY and Michelle (Hyun) Williams of Baldwinsville, NY; a grandson Patrick Charlton of Brier Hill, NY; two brother-in-laws Donald Newby of Morristown and Robert Newby & family of Wolcott, NY.

He was predeceased by his parents; a sister Wendy McNally; and two brother-in-laws Richard & Douglas Newby.

Michael was born on June 30, 1944 in Ogdensburg, a son of the late Kenneth & Gladys (Peryer) McNally. He graduated from Ogdensburg Free Academy in 1962 and continued his education at Canton College. He later married Elizabeth Newby on December 30, 1967.

During his career he worked at the Ogdensburg Quarry (once called McConville & Hanson Aggregates) for over 46 years. The couple lived in Morristown most of their married life until moving to Black Lake near Hammond a few years ago.

Mike enjoyed long rides in the Adirondacks, spending time with his family and raising German Sheppard Dogs. Memorial contributions can be made to Health Services of Northern NY or Hospice & Palliative Care of St. Lawrence Valley.

The family would like to express sincere gratitude and thanks to Health Services of Northern NY or Hospice. Condolences and fond memories can be shared also online at www.foxandmurrayfuneralhome.com.

Copyright 2022 WWNY. All rights reserved.