Paws for Potter brings pups to the park for a cause

Dog owners and their 4 legged companions made strides through the park for the 7th annual...
Dog owners and their 4 legged companions made strides through the park for the 7th annual “Making A Mark On K-9 Cancer” Dog Walk, hosted by Paws 4 Potter.(wwny)
By Brendan Straub
Published: Oct. 15, 2022 at 5:30 PM EDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) - It was one paw in front of the other in Thompson Park Saturday morning.

Dog owners and their 4 legged companions made strides through the park for the 7th annual “Making A Mark On K-9 Cancer” Dog Walk, hosted by Paws 4 Potter.

The organization was created by local veterinarian Kyle Stevenson, after she lost her dog Potter to a heart based cancer in 2015.

Stevenson says 1-3 dogs and 1-4 cats will develop cancer at some point in their lifetimes, making it that much more important to make sure your pet is getting their annual screenings done.

“When they see warning signs, which we teach about, to get their pet in as early as possible to their veterinarian to have them have a check up when some thing is going not quite right because people know their pets better than anybody else,” said Stevenson.

Stevenson says a portion of the day’s proceeds will go back to Paws 4 Potter to continue with further education. The rest will be donated to the National K-9 Cancer Foundation for research.

Copyright 2022 WWNY. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Construction is underway on a truck stop in the town of Pamelia that local officials say will...
Love’s truck stop work underway; site to include McDonald’s, Godfather’s Pizza
A scene from "A Nightmare on Elm Street," the brainchild of former Clarkson University...
‘Nightmare,’ ‘Halloween’ creators have north country roots
A donor says Stevens texted him this photo allegedly showing his son's cremated remains.
‘It’s disgusting’: donors speak out about dad accused of faking son’s death for money
Under New York’s new gun regulations that took effect over the summer, firearms are effectively...
Businesses post signs, welcoming guns in their stores
A flash flood at the Flashback Brewery in the City of Watertown.
Flash flood at Flashback Brewery causes heavy amounts of damage

Latest News

Punkin’ Chuckin’, everybody’s favorite, is back in action.
Punkin’ Chuckin’ returns with a record crowd
A “Save Our Second Amendment” rally in Gouverneur brought dozens to the North Country,...
Stefanik, other North Country representatives rally for 2nd Amendment rights
Clarkson University's 17th president Marc Christensen
Clarkson University inaugurates school’s 17th president
It’s another Football Friday Night around the North Country.
Friday Sports: Indian River Football remains undefeated, beats Camden