Paws for Potter brings pups to the park for a cause

WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) - It was one paw in front of the other in Thompson Park Saturday morning.

Dog owners and their 4 legged companions made strides through the park for the 7th annual “Making A Mark On K-9 Cancer” Dog Walk, hosted by Paws 4 Potter.

The organization was created by local veterinarian Kyle Stevenson, after she lost her dog Potter to a heart based cancer in 2015.

Stevenson says 1-3 dogs and 1-4 cats will develop cancer at some point in their lifetimes, making it that much more important to make sure your pet is getting their annual screenings done.

“When they see warning signs, which we teach about, to get their pet in as early as possible to their veterinarian to have them have a check up when some thing is going not quite right because people know their pets better than anybody else,” said Stevenson.

Stevenson says a portion of the day’s proceeds will go back to Paws 4 Potter to continue with further education. The rest will be donated to the National K-9 Cancer Foundation for research.

