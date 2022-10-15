Punkin’ Chuckin’ returns with a record crowd

CLAYTON, New York (WWNY) - Punkin’ Chuckin’, everybody’s favorite, is back in action.

Thousands lined the streets of Clayton Saturday afternoon for the 10th annual Punkin’ Chuckin’. The all day event brought record crowds to Frink Park to see the gourds go gliding through the air and into the St. Lawrence River.

“I’ve been doing this since 2015. I think given the crowds, we’re definitely up there with some of our best attended events,” said Mike Hoosen, Membership & Marketing Coordinator of the Clayton Chamber of Commerce.

The event is a staple on the St. Lawrence River. After a year off, and a year under pandemic conditions, seeing the streets lined with people again means a little bit more this year for Hooson.

“It’s everything, because it’s so much work that goes into this and there are so many people that dedicate so much time to make this happen it is unbelievable,” said Hooson.

For one crew of chuckers, the autumn event has become a family affair.

“We started with my grandmother, who got us into this. She said it doesn’t matter how far we put the pumpkin into the water, as long as the whole family is here to have a good time and spend time together,” said Daniel Moore.

The Moore’s have competed in every competition since the event’s inception. Even though there wasn’t an official event in 2020, the family still found themselves in Frink Park, chucking pumpkins from the back of a pick up. Not even a pandemic could stop the family tradition.

“We’ve been here since the beginning. So we make sure that nothing is going to happen where we can’t show up for this,” said Moore.

Along with fun, family, and flying fruit. All of the food at the event helps raise money for a good cause.

“All the different individuals barbecuing, they pick a charity and donate the money to. Everything from local food pantries, backpack programs, and other organizations,” said Moore.

Copyright 2022 WWNY. All rights reserved.