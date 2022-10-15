Stefanik, other North Country representatives rally for 2nd Amendment rights

A “Save Our Second Amendment” rally in Gouverneur brought dozens to the North Country, including Congresswoman Elise Stefanik.(wwny)
By Zach Grady
Published: Oct. 15, 2022 at 6:10 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
GOUVERNEUR, New York (WWNY) - A “Save Our Second Amendment” rally in Gouverneur brought dozens to the North Country, including Congresswoman Elise Stefanik.

The rally was held at Gouverneur’s Village Park, people were seen holding signs and flags in support of the right to bear arms.

The event, organized by New York State’s National Rifle and Pistol Association, aimed to fight back against new gun safety legislation put forth by Governor Kathy Hochul. National Rifle and Pistol Association Executive Director Tom King addressed the crowd before introducing Congresswoman Elise Stefanik for her speech.

“This is a gathering of folks from all across the North Country who support our Second Amendment rights. Our Second Amendment in on the ballot this November, and as you can see, people came from not only all across St. Lawrence County, but really across this congressional district to rally in support of our Second Amendment rights,” said Stefanik.

Stefanik was joined by District 116 Assemblyman Mark Walczyk who is running unopposed to replace retiring State Senator Patty Richie as well as Jefferson County Legislator Scott Gray who looks to replace Walczyk as District 116 Assemblyman.

