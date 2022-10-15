Susan F. Farney, 75, of Lowville

Susan F. Farney, 75, died Thursday evening October 13, 2022 at Lewis County Health System nursing home with her family by her side. (Source: Funeral Home)

LOWVILLE, New York (WWNY) - Susan F. Farney, 75, died Thursday evening October 13, 2022 at Lewis County Health System nursing home with her family by her side.

Sue was born on May 2, 1947 in Jamestown the daughter of the late Herbert Edward and Loyola F. (LeTarte) Call. She graduated from Lowville Academy and Central School the class 1965. Susan continued her education going to night school at SUNY Jefferson graduating with Associates in Science in Human Services. Susan and Calvin L. Farney where united in marriage on February 4, 1967 at St. Peter’s Catholic Church. Sue worked as a social worker for Lewis County Head Start Program for 20 years retiring in 2010. She and Cal made their home on Shady Avenue.

Surviving are her husband, Cal, her three sons, James E. (Vicki) Farney; David B. (Bridgette) Farney; and Harold J. (Kari Winship) Farney; her eleven grandchildren, Kirstin, Sarah, Jennifer, Christopher, Ellen, Robert, Aiden, Dawson, Brookelynn, Juliana, and Sullivan; her two great granddaughters, Saydee and Jaide; her two sisters-in-law, Jean Call and Kay Garfield; her brother-in-law, James Murphy; nieces, nephews, and cousins.

She is predeceased by her two brothers, Herbert E. Call, Jr., and Michael A. Call, a sister-in-law, Mary Ellen Murphy.

Susan was a communicant of St. Peter’s Catholic Church and a member of St. Theresa’s Guild. She was also the chairperson for Lewis County Marine Corps League Scholarship Program.

A funeral Mass will be said on Wednesday, October 19, 2022 at 12:00 noon at St. Peter’s Catholic Church with Rev. Douglas Decker, Pastor officiating. Burial will be at a later date in Apostolic Christian Cemetery.

Family and friends are invited to a luncheon following the Mass at Lewis County Marine Corps League #754 Farney Hall.

Memorials in Susan’s name may be made to: Lewis County Marine Corps League, Scholarship Fund, P.O. Box 164, Lowville, NY 13367

On-line condolence of sympathy may be made to: www.sundquistfh@twcny.rr.com

Copyright 2022 WWNY. All rights reserved.