William T. Morris III, of Cape Vincent

Oct. 15, 2022
William T. Morris III, of Cape Vincent, NY passed away on October 14, 2022 at his home.
Born on May 27, 1959, in Watertown, NY, son of the late William T. and Corinne (DeShane) Morris Jr., he attended Watertown High School.

While attending high school he began working for the City of Watertown and he was the third generation in his family to work for the city.  He was a heavy equipment operator and laborer. Bill loved his job and he retired in 2009 only because he had a heart attack.  He is proud that his son, Zachary, is the fourth generation to work for the city.

He married Kimberly A. Trahan of Watertown on July 2, 1994. She is a self employed home health care provider.

He was an avid hunter and fisherman. He loved being a dad and spending time with his children.

Among his survivors are his wife, Kimberly A. Morris; three children, Zachary Morris, Watertown, NY; Miranda Morris and her fiancé, Beau Fleming, Pillar Point, NY; Mariah Morris, Belleville, NY; three sisters and their husbands, Barbara (Neil) Yates, Cape Vincent, NY, Beverly (Terry) Satchwell, Watertown, NY and Brenda (Mark) Lennox, SC; many nieces and nephews.

Calling hours will be held 6 to 8 p.m. on Tuesday, October 18th at the Hart & Bruce Funeral Home.

The funeral service will be held 11 a.m. on Wednesday, October 19th at the funeral home.  Burial will follow in the N. Watertown Cemetery.

Donations may be made to the Cape Vincent Rescue Squad.

Online condolences may be made at www.hartandbrucefh.com

