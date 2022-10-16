Blanche Wilson French, 77, of Constable

CONSTABLE, New York (WWNY) - Blanche Wilson French (77) passed away Thursday October 13th, 2022 at the home of her son in Constable. Blanche passed in the loving arms of her son Ed.

Arrangements are entrusted to Hammill Funeral Home in Winthrop where Blanche’s services will be respectively held on her birthday October 19th. Calling hours will be from noon until two with the funeral immediately afterwards at the funeral home. Burial will follow in Carvel Cemetery in Helena.

Blanche was born October 19th 1944, to Lena Sova Yaddow and Kenneth Yaddow. Both parents predeceased her. She had a bond like no other with her mother and spent many hours a day on the phone with her. Blanche is predeceased by her brother Kenneth Yaddow and sister Betty Johnston.

Blanche married Gerald Wilson June 29th 1963. They had three children together. The marriage later dissolved in divorce however the love between the two lasted until Gerald’s passing in 1989. A second marriage to Stephen B. French ended in divorce also.

Blanche is survived by her children: her daughter Geraldine Wilson Major of Rooseveltown, her daughter Angelia LaMere of Constable, and her son Edgar Wilson and spouse Charles Bower II of Constable.

Blanche is also survived by her brother Ron Yaddow of Utica and her sister Ruth Bissonette of Brasher Iron Works. Blanche also leaves behind the light of her life her dog Matilda who she has loved and cared for since Matilda was three days old.

Blanche is survived also by her grandchildren Bryan Tessier and Lindsey Major children of Geraldine, and Heather Charland, Tasha Richards, and Michelle LaMere children of Angelia. Blanche is also survived by several great grandchildren, and a large family.

Blanche enjoyed talking on the phone all hours of the day and night and watching T.V. And there wasn’t a moment Matilda wasn’t on her lap with her. There wasn’t a mean bone in her body. She would do anything she could for anyone even if she did not know them.

Blanche loved to spend time with her family and friends. She used to enjoy her girls nights with Kathy Hamilton and Marlene Hewlett. She also enjoyed talking to her best friend in the world and nephew Nicholas St. Hilare for hours a day on the phone.

She also looked forward for her weekly phone call from her nephew Billy Bell. She looked forward to her daily talks with Geraldine, her strawberry milkshakes daily from Angelia, and home cooking from her son Ed and Charles. She spent her last years at the home of her son right where she wanted to be.

In lieu of flowers donations can be made to the family or an animal shelter of your choice.

Copyright 2022 WWNY. All rights reserved.