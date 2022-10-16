Haunts, treats, and animals are the attraction at Boo at the Zoo

The Halloween festivities continue in Watertown at Zoo New York.
By Sandy Torres
Published: Oct. 16, 2022 at 6:12 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) - The Halloween festivities continue in Watertown at Zoo New York.

Hundreds came out to the zoo this weekend in their costumes for Boo at the Zoo.

Family and friends were able to enjoy fun games and activities such as corn hole as they went around trick or treating through the grounds, getting a chance to see some of the animals along the way.

It’s an event that has some driving over an hour to come, too.

“We came to trick or treat with our family and see the animals and do all the little activities they have. I like to have them wear their costumes more than once, so coming today was good for that,” said parent Rachel Kasprowizz.

If you couldn’t make it out to Boo at the Zoo this weekend, don’t worry! They will be hosting the event from 10 am to 3 pm next weekend on both Saturday and Sunday October 22nd and 23rd.

