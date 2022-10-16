Kenneth F. Planty, 81, of Hopkinton

Kenneth F. Planty, 81, of Beebe Road, passed away peacefully on Friday, October 14, 2022 at his home surrounded by his loving family while under the care of Hospice. (Source: Funeral Home)

HOPKINTON, New York (WWNY) - Kenneth F. Planty, 81, of Beebe Road, passed away peacefully on Friday, October 14, 2022 at his home surrounded by his loving family while under the care of Hospice.

Kenneth was born February 19, 1941 in Hopkinton, NY, the son of the late Kenneth P. and Beulah (Baldwin) Planty. He attended Parishville Hopkinton Central School and was later drafted into the United States Army where he was honorably discharged after two years. Ken married Meribeth Barton on November 24, 1965 at First Baptist Church in Parishville. He worked for St. Lawrence County Highway Department for 36 years and retired in 1996 as Highway Maintenance Supervisor. Kenneth enjoyed hunting, camping, wood working and was an active member of Parishville First Baptist Church.

Ken is survived by his wife, Meribeth; his children, Pamela (James) McDaniel of West Virginia, Laurie (James) Lavelle of Clifton Park, Kenneth P. (Katrine) Planty of Pierpont and Deborah Planty of Hopkinton; eight grandchildren; eleven great-grandchildren; his sisters, Sally Planty and Dona Chevier, both of Parishville; a brother, Leland (Marilyn) Planty of Parishville and many nieces and nephews.

He was predeceased by his parents, Kenneth and Beulah.

Friends and family are invited to call on Tuesday, October 18, 2022 from 2:00 – 4:00 and 6:00 – 8:00 pm and Wednesday, 12:00 until time of service at 1:00 pm at the Donaldson-Seymour Funeral Home in Potsdam. Burial will follow in Hopkinton-Fort Jackson Cemetery.

Memorial contributions in Ken’s name may be made to Hospice and Palliative Care of St. Lawrence Valley or Parishville First Baptist Church.

Arrangements are under the care of the Donaldson-Seymour Funeral Home in Potsdam where memories and condolences may be shared with the family at www.donaldsonseymour.com

