North Country Draft Horse Club Pull brings a community together over competition

COPENHAGEN, New York (WWNY) - A 21-year-old mare took home a first place ribbon at the North Country Draft Horse Club Pull.

Her name is Peru, and she’s been doing this for many years. This fall, she’s pulling more than a thousand pounds over her weight. It’s something she’s done before.

“26 or 28 hundred pounds, and in the spring she actually pulled 4,000. So she took it easy this fall apparently, getting ready for winter,” said Katie Fields, Co-Owner of Meadowood Creek Farm.

Meadowood Creek Farm co-owners Katie and Aaron Fields have been bringing their horses to this draft horse pull for 4 years, but it’s a tradition that began several generations ago.

“I’ve done this with my grandfather and my uncle since I was six years old, it’s been a family tradition, and it’s been carried on for a long time now,” said Aaron Fields.

The Fields not only brought a long time champion, but also first-timer Pearl. She took home a third place ribbon.

Katie says there’s one factor that pushes their family to stay in the industry.

“Love, you just have to have love for the sport, love for the animal, love for the people,” said Katie.

The Fields say its important to keep the horses strong and healthy year round.

“Taking care of the horse, beautifying them, cleaning and brushing them, just over all body health and conditioning the horse, doing some stuff with them, not just having them sit in the pasture and do nothing, be active with them,” said Aaron.

This club has been around for 37 years and it’s president says now is the time for younger generations to take over.

“If we have a younger person come in, or interested, we all chip in and any questions they need to ask we’ll answer them and get them going,” said Bill Scofiele.

Helping to keep the sport alive one person at a time.

