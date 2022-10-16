Saturday Sports: Massena football blanks Potsdam

MASSENA, New York (WWNY) -Saturday afternoon football from the Northern Athletic Conference held 3 contests on the schedule.

Our first stop is Massena, where the Red Raiders hosted Potsdam.

Massena jumps out of the gates quick as Colden Hardy takes the handoff and goes 50 yards for the score: 7-0 Massena.

It was Hardy with a huge day. Here he takes the pitch and goes 52 yards for the touchdown, upping the Massena lead to 14-0.

Gage Charleson gets in on the act with the 40 yard touchdown scamper: 22-0.

Massena goes on to win 43-0.

In Canton, a non-league 8 Man Football contest as Canton hosted Tupper Lake.

James Bailey takes the handoff and he’s gone: 62 yards for the touchdown: 6-0 Canton.

Then it was Brandon O’Shea with the 13 yard scamper: 22-0 Canton at the half.

Canton goes on to beat Tupper Lake 38-24.

In Section 3 football from Watertown High, the Cyclones hosted ESM in a battle of winless teams.

In the 1st quarter, the Watertown defense comes up big as Tayvon Johnson records the sack on ESM quarterback Nick Commisso.

Then it was ESM’s special teams with a big play as Garrett Miner can’t get the punt off and is taken down.

There was no score in the 2nd when ESM gets on the board. Daniel Gilkey takes the pitch on a 4th and goal and scores from 11 yards out: 6-0 ESM.

ESM goes on to blank Watertown 12-0.

In Boys Frontier League Soccer from IHC, the Cavaliers hosted Lyme.

This game was a battle of the goalies in the 1st half as the Lakers’ Evan Froelich coming up with 11 saves in the first 40 minutes.

At the other end, IHC netminder Austin Pertl would stops 5 shots in the half, keeping the game scoreless.

With 13 minutes left in the 2nd half and IHC up 2-1, tempers would flare and the game would be stopped.

Frontier League officials said that the game will either be declared a no contest or picked up and completed at a later date.

In Girls Frontier League Soccer, IHC hosted Sandy Creek.

Before the game, the fieldhouse at IHC was named the John J. Morgia Sr. Fieldhouse in honor of the man that spearheaded the drive to renovate the athletic complex at IHC.

Less than 3 minutes in, IHC gets on the board when Stella Renzi sticks home the loose ball to put the Lady Cavs on top 1-0.

Then it was Keely Cooney with the save at the other end as IHC goes on to beat Sandy Creek 9-0.

In men’s college soccer from Hantz Field in Potsdam, Clarkson hosted Bard.

The game was scoreless in the 2nd half when Colin Wright finds the mark, putting Clarkson on top 1-0.

Clarkson goes on to beat Bard 2-1.

In men’s college hockey from Appleton Arena, St. Lawrence hosted Colorado College.

Late in the 1st, the Saints were shorthanded as Aleksi Peltonen finds the mark on a shorthanded goal: 1-0 Saints.

In the 2nd period, the game was tied at 1 when Luc Salem lights the lamp to put the Saints back on top 2-1.

The Saints beat Colorado College 4-1.

In Top 25 football from the Dome, 18th ranked Syracuse hosted number 15 NC State.

In the 1st quarter, Garrett Shrader hits Orande Gadsen for the 12 yard touchdown: 7-0 Orange.

In the 3rd quarter: 10-6 Syracuse it’s Shrader to Gadsen again with a 28 yard touchdown to make it 17-6 Syracuse.

In the 4th quarter, it was 17-9 Orange when Sean Tucker takes it in from 25 yards out.

Syracuse remains undefeated, beating NC State 24-9.

