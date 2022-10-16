Trunk-or-Treat brings Halloween fun to Chaumont

CHAUMONT, New York (WWNY) - The Chaumont Fire Department played host to it’s 3rd annual Trunk-or-Treat Sunday.

Kids from across the area could be seen decked out in their Halloween best as they walked from car to car grabbing goodies along the way.

Many of those who hosted a stop along the path also decorated their cars to get in that spooky season spirit.

Co-organizer Heather Lipczynski says they also added more local vendors inside the fire hall this year, helping to bring more people in from across the region to see what there is to offer this time of year.

“Seeing this amount of a good crowd is phenomenal, it makes us want to keep doing events. We have another event planned for November 12th, it’s going to be huge. We are teaming up with Lyme Central School Class of 2023, so we loving doing these events and we love that the community supports them,” said Lipczynski.

Lipczynski says as a part of the event, the department was also raising money to put towards it’s new fire engine as well as collecting canned goods for the local food pantry.

Copyright 2022 WWNY. All rights reserved.