Trunk-or-Treat brings Halloween fun to Chaumont

The Chaumont Fire Department played host to it’s 3rd annual Trunk-or-Treat Sunday.
The Chaumont Fire Department played host to it’s 3rd annual Trunk-or-Treat Sunday.(wwny)
By Brendan Straub
Published: Oct. 16, 2022 at 3:57 PM EDT|Updated: 26 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CHAUMONT, New York (WWNY) - The Chaumont Fire Department played host to it’s 3rd annual Trunk-or-Treat Sunday.

Kids from across the area could be seen decked out in their Halloween best as they walked from car to car grabbing goodies along the way.

Many of those who hosted a stop along the path also decorated their cars to get in that spooky season spirit.

Co-organizer Heather Lipczynski says they also added more local vendors inside the fire hall this year, helping to bring more people in from across the region to see what there is to offer this time of year.

“Seeing this amount of a good crowd is phenomenal, it makes us want to keep doing events. We have another event planned for November 12th, it’s going to be huge. We are teaming up with Lyme Central School Class of 2023, so we loving doing these events and we love that the community supports them,” said Lipczynski.

Lipczynski says as a part of the event, the department was also raising money to put towards it’s new fire engine as well as collecting canned goods for the local food pantry.

Copyright 2022 WWNY. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Under New York’s new gun regulations that took effect over the summer, firearms are effectively...
Businesses post signs, welcoming guns in their stores
Flames engulfed a home near West Carthage Friday evening.
Fire destroys a Deer River home
A flash flood at the Flashback Brewery in the City of Watertown.
Flash flood at Flashback Brewery causes heavy amounts of damage
Construction is underway on a truck stop in the town of Pamelia that local officials say will...
Love’s truck stop work underway; site to include McDonald’s, Godfather’s Pizza
A donor says Stevens texted him this photo allegedly showing his son's cremated remains.
‘It’s disgusting’: donors speak out about dad accused of faking son’s death for money

Latest News

Saturday afternoon football from the Northern Athletic Conference held 3 contests on the...
Saturday Sports: Massena football blanks Potsdam
Stefanik, other North Country representatives rally for 2nd Amendment rights
Punkin’ Chuckin’ returns with a record crowd
Clarkson University inaugurates school’s 17th president