Busch debuts limited-edition Thanksgiving ‘dog brew’ with turkey

Four-packs cost $15 and can be purchased on Busch’s website.
Four-packs cost $15 and can be purchased on Busch’s website.(Anheuser-Busch via CNN Newsource)
By CNN staff
Published: Oct. 17, 2022 at 12:48 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) - Your four-legged friend can join in the Thanksgiving festivities this year.

Busch has debuted a limited-edition turkey “dog brew” for the upcoming holiday season.

Of course, the drink is non-alcoholic. The bone broth beverage is filled with turkey, sweet potato, turmeric and ginger.

Four-packs cost $15 and can be purchased on Busch’s website here.

This is not the company’s first time making a dog brew. Busch’s year-round dog beer is made with pork broth, while the seasonal flavor is made with turkey.

Copyright 2022 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A “Save Our Second Amendment” rally in Gouverneur brought dozens to the North Country,...
Stefanik, other North Country representatives rally for 2nd Amendment rights
Punkin’ Chuckin’, everybody’s favorite, is back in action.
Punkin’ Chunkin’ returns with a record crowd
A father and son on a fishing trip were caught off guard by a humpback whale that broke the...
Humpback whale breaches surface of the water near father and son
Dog owners and their 4 legged companions made strides through the park for the 7th annual...
Paws for Potter brings pups to the park for a cause
A 21-year-old mare took home a first place ribbon at the North Country Draft Horse Club Pull.
North Country Draft Horse Club Pull brings a community together over competition

Latest News

GRAPHIC VIDEO: bodycam video released from Bristol shooting
GRAPHIC VIDEO: bodycam video released from Bristol shooting
Killed in the line of duty: So far, 2022 has been an especially violent and deadly year for law...
Police are being ambushed, killed across the nation, law enforcement group says
WWNY
Flower Memorial Library to hold annual book sale
WWNY
WWNY Flower Memorial Library to hold annual book sale
Smoke rises over the scene of Russian shelling in Kyiv, Ukraine, Monday, Oct. 17, 2022, after...
Waves of suicide drones strike Ukraine’s capital, 4 killed