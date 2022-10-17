Cape Vincent to host Scarecrow Contest

Scarecrow contest in Cape Vincent
By 7 News Staff
Published: Oct. 17, 2022 at 7:35 AM EDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) - The Cape Vincent Improvement League is holding a Scarecrow Contest this weekend.

Spokesperson Kristie Stumpf Rork says the scarecrows can be any theme. Watch the video for her interview on 7 News This Morning.

The contest is from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. on Saturday, October 22, at Cape Vincent’s Village Green. Registration is from 8 to 10 a.m.

There are categories for children, teens, adults, and businesses. There will be cash prizes for winners in each category.

You can make your scarecrow ahead of time or the day of the contest.

You can learn more at capevincent.org or by calling 315-654-2481.

