CANTON, New York (WWNY) - Funeral services for Dennis R. Wright, 62, of Canton, will be held at 4:00pm on Thursday, October 20, 2022 with Deacon Helen Harris officiating. Calling hours will be held from 2:00pm until the time of service. Mr. Wright passed away unexpectedly in transit to Champlain Valley Physicians Hospital in Plattsburgh, NY.

Dennis is survived by his best friend Debbie Wright, sons Rickie (Alysse) Wright of Rensselaer Falls, Chad (Michelle Perry) Wright of Canton; brothers David (Jenary) of Potsdam, Charles of Myrtle Beach, Joseph (Shari) of Malone, and Lawrence “Larry” of Pierrepont; sisters Sheila (Jerry Blanchard) of Myrtle Beach, Sharon (Kerry Tom) of San Diego, CA, Shelley (Nelson Doremus) of Pennsburg, PA, Sherrie of Gouverneur, and Shelene (Brian) Bessy, of Pierrepont; grandchildren Keegan, Kollin, Konner, Kohen, Emma and Margaret Wright, Gabrielle and Gavin Thomas, his beloved dogs Peanut the Chihuahua, Bing Bing the Rat Terrier, and King the Pomeranian, and many nieces, nephews and cousins.

Dennis was predeceased by his parents Raymond and Evelyn Wright, and a brother Raymond Barkley.

Dennis was born in Canton on February 26, 1960, a son of the late Raymond and Evelyn (Greene) Wright. He attended Norwood-Norfolk Central School. He started his working career in Pennsylvania, then moved back to the North Country where he worked at SUNY Potsdam until he moved to Rochester and was employed through ALPCO as a foreman. He moved back to the Potsdam area and met Debra Harris in Norwood in 1979.

They moved to Swampscott, MA when Dennis began working for Garrity Cable and they were married in in Boston in 1981. Later that year they moved to San Diego, CA, while Dennis continued to work for the cable company. After a move to Verno, UT for employment with a fuel company, they returned to Potsdam and he worked for Jim VanCourt for a short time before starting working for Tamarack Forestry Service in Canton. After a few years, he took a break from the tree service held a position at Green’s Saw Mill in West Stockholm for a short time and went back to Tamarack, where he worked as a general foreman from 1990 to 2002. In 2002, he gained employment at Nelsons Tree Service as a general foreman until his “retirement” in 2009. In 2009, he held a position as a tractor trailer operator for Steve Trimm at ST Trucking until he was stricken with very sudden illness on October 14, 2022.

Mr. Wright was a member of the IBEW Local 1249 and enjoyed camping, motocross, woodworking, deer hunting, construction, spending time with Debbie and his sons. Dennis loved working and his family. His industrious nature, sense of humor and patriotism will be missed by those who knew him best.

Memorial contributions can be made to the Potsdam Humane Society at 17 Madrid Avenue; Potsdam, NY 13676. Condolences, prayers, and fond memories can be made to Dennis Wright’s family online at www.GarnerFH.com.

