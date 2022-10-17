Doris M. Smith, 94, of Watertown

By Submitted by funeral home
Published: Oct. 17, 2022 at 4:14 PM EDT|Updated: 39 minutes ago
WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) - Doris M. Smith, 94, Watertown, widow of Arthur P. Smith, Sr., passed away Saturday, October 15, 2022 at the Hospice House on Gotham St..

The funeral will be 1 pm Thursday, October 20th, 2022 at the Reed & Benoit Funeral Home with Pastor Jeff Smith officiating. Burial will follow in Brookside Cemetery. Calling hours are Thursday from 11 am – 1 pm before the Funeral service.

She is survived by her sons, Arthur Jr. (companion Mel), Dennis Sr. (Sabrina) and Dennis Jr. (companion Elizabeth), grandson raised as a son; seven grandchildren, several great grandchildren and one great great grandson; five brothers and five sisters are surviving; nieces and nephews. She was predeceased by her husband Arthur, Sr., a son Ronald and two brothers and a sister.

She was born in Watertown December 25, 1927, a daughter to Charles and Florence Martin Kiblin. She married Arthur P. Smith in 1947. Following her marriage, Doris worked at a knitting mill in Watertown and for a few years later at Woolworths and the City of Watertown school district. Mr. Smith a retired inspector at the New York Air Brake passed away July 29, 2017.

Doris was a member of the VFW auxillary.

Memorial contributions may be made to Hospice of Jefferson County or to a Breast Cancer Awareness organization. Online condolences may be made at www.reedbenoit.com.

