Earl F. Parker, 77, of Dexter

DEXTER, New York (WWNY) - Earl F. Parker, age 77, of Dexter, NY, but formerly of Gouverneur, passed away on Saturday, October 15, 2022 at Samaritan Medical Center in Watertown with his sister and brother-in-law by his side.

There will be a memorial service for Earl on Saturday, October 22, 2022 at 11:00 a.m. at French Funeral Home, Gouverneur. Burial will follow at Riverside Cemetery in Gouverneur. Condolences may be shared online at www.frenchfuneralhomes.com.

Earl was born on May 14, 1945 in Gouverneur, NY to the late Walter E. and Grace (Hance) Parker. He graduated from Gouverneur Central School in 1967. He lived most of his life at the family farm in Hailesboro, NY. He was a proud member of the Hailesboro Hustler Baseball Team, which became his second family growing up. A heartfelt thank you to the Newvine Family that left him with many fond memories. Earl was an avid hunter and shot many great bucks at his family hunting club. Spending time at Dodge Pond was a highlight in his life.

Earl lived most of his last forty years at JRC homes in Edwards and recently in Dexter, NY, which became his second family. The family can’t thank these establishments enough for everything they did fulfilling his life to the fullest. A special thank you to Amy Messina for the special care she gave Earl and for the support she gave his sister during Earl’s passing. She was his angel.

Surviving is his sister and her husband, Elizabeth and Chris Steele; a brother-in-law, James Allen and several nieces and nephews.

Earl is predeceased by his parents; a brother, Richard Parker and a sister, Laura Allen.

Donations may be made in Earl’s memory to a charity of ones choice

