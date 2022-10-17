Flower Memorial Library to hold annual book sale

By 7 News Staff
Published: Oct. 17, 2022 at 1:42 PM EDT|Updated: 8 minutes ago
WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) - Watertown’s Flower Memorial Library is back with its annual fall book sale.

Joanne Lavarnway with the Friends of the Flower Memorial Library appeared on 7 News at Noon on Monday to talk about the event. Watch her interview above.

The preview night is set for Friday, October 21 from 6:30 to 8:30 p.m. and is open to members of the Friends of the Flower Memorial Library.

People can become members that night or by visiting www.friendsofflower.org.

The book sale opens to the general public on Saturday, October 22, and runs through October 31.

A 3-day bag sale begins October 28.

The sale is open during normal library business hours.

Flower Memorial Library to hold annual book sale
