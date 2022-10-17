Harold L. Sabo,73, of Watertown

By Submitted by funeral home
Published: Oct. 17, 2022 at 4:03 PM EDT|Updated: 49 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn
Harold L. Sabo,73, of County Route 16, Watertown, passed away at his home on October 13, 2022,...
Harold L. Sabo,73, of County Route 16, Watertown, passed away at his home on October 13, 2022, under the care of Hospice of Jefferson County, surrounded by his family.(Funeral Home)

WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) - Harold L. Sabo,73, of County Route 16, Watertown, passed away at his home on October 13, 2022, under the care of Hospice of Jefferson County, surrounded by his family.

Harold was born October 17, 1948, son of David and Shirley (Terry) Sabo. He attended Carthage High School. Harold was a heavy equipment operator for the New York State Department of Transportation for thirty-eight years. On August 31, 2002 he married Sharon Kingsley at Sharon’s home.

Harold enjoyed gardening, feeding birds and spending time with his step-grandchildren.

Surviving besides his wife are a step-son, Scott (Tessa) Ferard, Brownville, a step-daughter, Jennifer LaVere, Watertown, six step-grandchildren, several nieces and nephews. Harold was one of ten children.

There will be no calling hours. A private funeral service will be held at the convenience of the family. Burial will be in Glenwood Cemetery at a later date.

Contributions may be made to Hospice of Jefferson County, 1398 Gotham Street, Watertown, NY 13601 Arrangements are with D.L. Calarco Funeral Home, Inc. Online condolences may be made to www.dlcalarco.com

Copyright 2022 WWNY. All rights reserved.

Obituaries

Flynn Municipal Pool
New estimates for Watertown’s Flynn Pool please some on city council
Toys for Tots
Toys for Tots gets a jump on holiday season
Rebecca “Becky” A. James, 77, of Hannawa Falls passed away unexpectedly on Sunday morning...
Rebecca “Becky” A. James, 77, of Hannawa Falls
Dennis R. Wright, 62, of Canton passed away unexpectedly in transit to Champlain Valley...
Dennis R. Wright, 62, of Canton
Douglas J. Jones passed away October 17, 2022.
Douglas J. Jones

Obituaries

Doris M. Smith, 94, Watertown, widow of Arthur P. Smith, Sr., passed away Saturday, October 15,...
Doris M. Smith, 94, of Watertown
James E. Mandigo, 31, of Canton and Vermont, died on October 14, 2022, at Canton Potsdam...
James E. Mandigo, 31, of Canton
Rosemarie McEvoy, 74, passed away Friday morning.
Rosemarie McEvoy, 74, of LaFargeville
Ogdensburg Public Library
Library, art museum unlikely to see funding from Ogdensburg
On the morning of Saturday, October 8, 2022, beloved sister, aunt, cousin, and friend, Barbara...
Barbara Ann Smith, 67, of Massena