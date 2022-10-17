Harold L. Sabo,73, of Watertown

Harold L. Sabo,73, of County Route 16, Watertown, passed away at his home on October 13, 2022, under the care of Hospice of Jefferson County, surrounded by his family. (Funeral Home)

WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) - Harold L. Sabo,73, of County Route 16, Watertown, passed away at his home on October 13, 2022, under the care of Hospice of Jefferson County, surrounded by his family.

Harold was born October 17, 1948, son of David and Shirley (Terry) Sabo. He attended Carthage High School. Harold was a heavy equipment operator for the New York State Department of Transportation for thirty-eight years. On August 31, 2002 he married Sharon Kingsley at Sharon’s home.

Harold enjoyed gardening, feeding birds and spending time with his step-grandchildren.

Surviving besides his wife are a step-son, Scott (Tessa) Ferard, Brownville, a step-daughter, Jennifer LaVere, Watertown, six step-grandchildren, several nieces and nephews. Harold was one of ten children.

There will be no calling hours. A private funeral service will be held at the convenience of the family. Burial will be in Glenwood Cemetery at a later date.

Contributions may be made to Hospice of Jefferson County, 1398 Gotham Street, Watertown, NY 13601 Arrangements are with D.L. Calarco Funeral Home, Inc. Online condolences may be made to www.dlcalarco.com

