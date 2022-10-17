James E. Mandigo, 31, of Canton

By Submitted by funeral home
Published: Oct. 17, 2022 at 4:12 PM EDT|Updated: 40 minutes ago
CANTON, New York (WWNY) - James E. Mandigo, 31, of Canton and Vermont, died on October 14, 2022, at Canton Potsdam Hospital, Allen-Denesha Funeral Home, DeKalb Junction, has been entrusted with arrangements. Services will be private.  James is survived by his wife, Kelly, his sons, Tyron Mandigo and Braiden, his mother Ellen Mandigo of Vermont, a brother, Michael Mandigo, of Vermont, sisters, Amanda Mandigo and Dale Ashlaw of Canton, Angel Blevins of Vermont, best friend Timothy Marckres of Vermont, Gabriel and Noah Marckres, several nieces and nephews.  James was born on October 10,1991 in Ogdensburg to Ellen Dissotell Mandigo and the late Gary Mandigo. He married Kelly Sanford on February 3, 2009, in Vermont. James was the owner of Mandigo Inc. contractors out of Vermont and was a home health aide for Committed of Canton.  He loved spending time with his family and enjoyed working on cars, building things, playing video games and helping others. In lieu of flowers, contributions can be made to Autism Speaks or the American Lung Association. Online condolences can be made at www.allendeneshafuneralhome.com

