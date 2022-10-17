New estimates for Watertown’s Flynn Pool please some on city council

WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) - New numbers are in for what it would cost to have three city pools in Watertown. Proponents of the Flynn Pool like what they see.

“The numbers have come in from the new look at what can be done on the north side, and they’re more in line with what we had for expectations,” said Cliff Olney, city council member.

Watertown City Council members will get a look at C&S Companies’ new estimates for the Flynn Pool at Monday night’s meeting.

The engineering consultant went back to the drawing board after council received estimated costs back in July of $2.9 million to repair the pool or $4.1 million to fully replace it.

“I’m certainly more pleased that it went from $4.1 million down to potentially either $2.8 million or $3.2 million,” said Patrick Hickey, city council member.

The difference between the two numbers is a difference in design. The $3.2 million would be for the construction of a U-shaped pool.

The $2.8 million would be more in line with the existing Flynn pool.

“The Thompson Park pool cost most because there are so many bends and angles, and it actually costs more to do. So, I think that the “L” shape would make more sense,” said Lisa Ruggiero, city council member.

The scope of restoring the bathhouse was also scaled back. Whatever the price tag, there are still some on council who believe the money could be spent better elsewhere.

“I don’t believe the city needs to have three pools in the summer. I think that taxpayer dollars could be better spent in terms of improvement or other recreational opportunities. To have a third pool for 10 to 12 weeks a year is just not a wise investment,” said Mayor Jeff Smith.

If one of the options is selected to move forward with, bidding on the project would begin in April 2023, with construction on the project to be completed by Memorial Day of 2024.

Copyright 2022 WWNY. All rights reserved.