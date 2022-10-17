Night of the Living Dead - Live - On Stage

WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY)

The SUNY Potsdam Department of Theatre and Dance will bring the classic zombie film “Night of the Living Dead” to the mainstage in a completely unique production leading up to Halloween.

Based on the classic film by George Romero and John Russo, this play by Lori Allen Ohm will bring zombies to the Performing Arts Center for the first time. The public is invited to see what happens when seven people are trapped in an isolated farmhouse surrounded by flesh-eating ghouls!

“The department’s community has really rallied around this production,” said director Dr. Jay Pecora. “We are all ready to have some fun and be scary after the past few years.”

Evening performances will be offered at 7:30 p.m. from Thursday, Oct. 27 to Saturday, Oct. 29, plus a special midnight showing on Saturday, ending with a matinee at 2 p.m. on Sunday, Oct. 30. The play will be presented in the Black Box Theater in the Performing Arts Center.

Considered one of the greatest horror films of all time, “Night of the Living Dead” will bring the spirit of Halloween to the SUNY Potsdam campus. Released in 1968, this zombie film set the standard for all zombie films to follow.

“Putting a horror film to the stage has been such an amazing experience. The cast and crew are so talented and are striving to make this a frightening show,” said Megan Fregoe ‘22, who plays Barbara in the production.

Audience members who come in costume to the midnight performance on Saturday, Oct. 29 will receive a special treat, and can participate in a costume contest and take pictures with the zombie cast after the show.

The Friday evening performance will have American sign language interpretation for the deaf and hard of hearing communities. If you would like to use this service, please notify the CPS Box Office when booking your tickets, so the appropriate number of seats can be reserved for your party.

Tickets are $15 for general admission and $10 for SUNY Potsdam students or senior citizens (age 64 and older). Tickets are available at the Community Performance Series Box Office, located in the Performing Arts Center lobby, by calling (315) 267-2277 or visiting cpspotsdam.org. Tickets will also be available at the door starting one hour prior to the show.

Content warning information: Please note that this show is not suitable for all audiences, especially younger and more sensitive audiences. One of the scenes shows a Black woman being shot and killed by a white male police officer. The production includes depictions of gunshots, blood, extreme gore, flesh-eating, strobe lights, fog and extreme violence.

For more information on the production, please contact the Department of Theatre and Dance at (315) 267-2556.

SUNY Potsdam’s Department of Theatre and Dance cultivates an innovative, experiential and multidisciplinary education within an inclusive community which prepares students for leadership and service in the arts as global citizens. The nationally accredited program offers majors in dance, theatre and arts management -- all housed in the College’s award-winning Performing Arts Center. For more information, visit www.potsdam.edu/theatre.

October 28-30 at SUNY Potsdam (SUNY Potsdam)

