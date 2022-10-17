Nominations for the Shapiro Award

WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY)

The Greater Watertown – North Country Chamber of Commerce is pleased to announce that nominations for the 2022 Israel A. Shapiro Citizenship Award are now being accepted. This is the 69th annual Shapiro award proudly presented by the Greater Watertown–North Country Chamber of Commerce.

The award was established by Arnold I. Shapiro to honor the memory of his father, a long-time business leader in the community. A director of the Chamber at the time of his father’s passing in 1952, Mr. Shapiro sensed a need in Watertown for a symbolic annual recognition of exceptional leadership on behalf of our city. Over the years, the award has been presented to many deserving individuals for their contributions and service to our community.

This prestigious award is made based on outstanding citizenship and outstanding contribution in civic or social welfare activity. A panel of past Shapiro Award Recipients, members of the Greater Watertown-North Country Chamber of Commerce Board of Directors and esteemed community members review nominations in five key areas including outstanding citizenship, achievement, leadership, dedication, and motivation.

The 68th annual Shapiro award was last presented in 2019 to Allison F. Gorham. Mrs. Gorham was presented the award on February 6, 2020. Merited by her embrace of citizenship and exemplary volunteerism, Allison continues to donate her time, talent daily, and gives her heart and soul to the community she loves. So much of what she does is done quietly, without fanfare, whose results have changed the quality of our community in immeasurable ways. Allison’s contributions to our community have been and will continue to be significant. She radiated boundless energy while demonstrating acts of compassion and resolute purpose to make positive change in her community for the benefit of others.

The community is once again invited to nominate a fellow community peer for this prestigious honor. Attention should be directed to those individuals who act in a volunteer capacity, with dedication and motivation to contribute without any thought of reward. Entries must be made for an individual, 18 years or older and resides in Jefferson County.

The award will be formally presented at a dinner hosted by the Greater Watertown–North Country Chamber of Commerce on March 2, 2023. Questions should be directed to Kayla Jamieson, President & CEO, Greater Watertown–North Country Chamber of Commerce by calling (315) 788-4400 or via email kayla@watertownny.com. Nomination forms are available online at www.watertownny.com. Nomination forms are due no later than December 2, 2022.-

Copyright 2022 WWNY. All rights reserved.